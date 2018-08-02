MCPO: ‘Police officer involved in robbery may be released’

Another robbery case will be filed against PO1 Argel Fuentes today (August 2) after another holdup victim of the police officer surfaced.

But Fuentes could be released from jail today since the charges against him are bailable.

Charges of traffic violation, disobedience and robbery were filed against Fuentes on Wednesday afternoon (August 1).

Police Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said may return to service until an administrative case will be filed against him.

An administrative case, however, is now being prepared against him. If found guilty, he may be dismissed from service.

Villaro also disclosed that police stations under MCPO are backtracking unresolved robbery cases to check whether Fuentes was involved.