Two dead bodies found in Balamban remain unidentfied

No one has claimed the two bodies found in Sitio Mayana, Barangay Gaas, Balamban town, Cebu as of 11:30 a.m. today (August 2).

The bodies are now kept at a funeral parlor. Each of the bodies had gunshot wounds on the head.

Police investigators are not discounting the possibility that the killing could be drug-related.

SPO3 Benedicto Bobilles of the Balamban police said they are yet to identify the suspects who left on board a car.

Meanwhile, the body of a Chinese national have also remained unclaimed in a funeral parlor in Balamban. The foreigner died from a gunshot wound two weeks ago.