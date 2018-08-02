Two dead bodies found in Balamban remain unidentfied
No one has claimed the two bodies found in Sitio Mayana, Barangay Gaas, Balamban town, Cebu as of 11:30 a.m. today (August 2).
The bodies are now kept at a funeral parlor. Each of the bodies had gunshot wounds on the head.
Police investigators are not discounting the possibility that the killing could be drug-related.
SPO3 Benedicto Bobilles of the Balamban police said they are yet to identify the suspects who left on board a car.
Meanwhile, the body of a Chinese national have also remained unclaimed in a funeral parlor in Balamban. The foreigner died from a gunshot wound two weeks ago.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.