Provincial police director orders cops to conduct checkpoints

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena ordered police stations in Cebu Province to conduct random checkpoints following the incident in Balamban town, Cebu.

On Thursday morning (August 2), two men were found dead after they were shot by three unidentified men riding on board a motorcycle at Sitio Mayana in Barangay Gaas.

“Para ma pre-empt yung mga krimen kasi sa nakikita natin along the highway lang yun (in Balamban),” said Abrugena.

Abrugena also directed the Balamban police station to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident.