Prosecutor to consolidate cases vs Cadungog, bodyguard

The Cebu City Prosecutors Office will form a panel that will conduct preliminary investigation on cases filed against Barangay Tejero councilman Jessielou Cadungog and his bodyguard, William Macaslang Jr., on the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba.

City Prosecutor Liceria Lofranco-Rabillas said all cases against the Cadungog and Maclasang will be consolidated.

Both the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) filed charges against the two.

Lofranco-Rabillas explained that the cases should be consolidated since the charges involve the same persons and the same incident.