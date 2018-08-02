Sinas on barcode tattoos: ‘I don’t have any idea’

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said that he does not have any idea on the barcode tattoos found on the wrist of the killed police officer PO3 Eugene Calumba and Michael Banua.

Calumba was killed in a gunfight with William Maclasang Jr., driver-bodyguard of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog.

Maclasang admitted in firing his gun first as self-defense.

Sinas said that the tattoos might be ‘personal’ since both Calumba and Banua were friends.

The regional police director, however, emphasized that the discovery of the barcode tattoos does not have any bearing on the investigation of the killing.