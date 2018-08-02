Task force set up to probe couple’s murder

A task force was set up to investigate the deaths of a couple whose remains were found at San Roque, Liloan, Cebu last July 24.

Chief Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu provincial police chief, said they are looking into security camera footages from Mandaue City that may provide clues to resolving the murders of 26-year-old Stephen del Corro and 16-year-old Jaime Mata.

“The footages revealed that the victims were fetched by a motorcycle rider. We are still establishing the identities of the people on the video,” Abrugena said.

Mata’s remains was found first in Purok Sandayong I while Del Corro’s body was seen at Purok Kawasan I or about 1.2 km from each other. Both remains were riddled with bullet wounds.

Del Corro and Mata were last seen drinking together on the night of July 23 at Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. / Delta Dyrecka Letigio USJ-R Journalism Intern