Cebu City to implement 911 hotline program

Harold Alcontin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) operations head, said they are well-prepared for the possible occurrences of disasters in the city.

Alcontin made a presentation of the city’s disaster management procedure and equipment in a gathering of disaster management personnel on Thursday morning (August 2).

He said the city government is about to implement a 911 hotline program, which received a P15 million funding.