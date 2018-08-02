DILG-7: ‘Cebu City ABC election was legitimate’

The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) sees nothing wrong with the conduct of the Cebu City Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) election on Monday (July 31).

Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division of DILG-7, said that the guidelines were observed during the said election.

The division chief did not see anything wrong with the visits made by several city officials, including Cebu City Mayor Osmeña, who arrived at the venue before the election was held.

In an interview, Osmeña said his curiosity prompted him to visit the venue of the ABC election.

But the mayor explained that he did not intend to intervene in the proceedings.