Two arrested in Guadalupe drug-bust

Two persons were arrested in a follow-up drug operation at Happy Valley in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at 4 a.m., Thursday (August 2).

Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez of the Guadalupe Police Station identified the suspects as Joeriel Sonsona, 30, from Barangay Labangon; Arman Cebial, 33, a resident of Barangay Calamba.

Sanchez said that they caught Sonsona and Cebial after the information provided by two arrested female drug users.

Police confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P106,000.

The arrested persons are now detained at Guadalupe police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.