Floodwaters subside in evac site

Floodwaters at the Kinasang-an gym that had been used as an evacuation site in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City reportedly subsided 30 minutes after the downpour occurred.

Barangay Councilman Pitacio Villamil said floodwaters rose in the area due to a defective drainage system.

About 74 families were housed in the gym. | Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern