P1.2M worth of marijuana plants uprooted

A total of 3,000 fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted at Upper Kaluangan in Barangay Kaluangan, Asturias town, northern Cebu on Thursday morning, August 2.

The confiscated items have an estimated worth of P1.2 million.

Supt. Rene Kyamko of the Cebu Provincial Force Mobile Company said they conducted the operation after the officials of Barangay Kaluangan informed them about the marijuana plantation.

The joint operation was conducted by the operatives of Asturias police station, Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).