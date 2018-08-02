Rallos family question discovery of shabu inside car

The family of slain Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) official Baby “Earl” Rallos questioned the discovery of illegal drugs inside his car, saying it was not on the official report sent to them by the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO).

“We received the inventory report of SOCO at 9:37 pm and there is no single statement there that there were shabu found inside the car,” said one of Rallos’s children who asked not to be named.

Two medium packs of shabu were found inside the glove compartment of Rallos car by SOCO personnel. The Rallos family questioned why they were not given the full report on the inventory at the crime scene.

“We cannot say that it was planted. But we believed that it was ot his and it was not from him. We are dismayed because we know he was doing his job. We are hurt about the issued being thrown at him,” they said.