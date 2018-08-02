Cop in rob try posts bail

THE police officer who was arrested on Wednesday morning for attempting to rob a man in Mandaue City, was released from jail after posting bail yesterday.

But PO1 Argel Fuentes, who was also charged for traffic violation and disobedience may not enjoy his freedom for long after another robbery case was filed against him yesterday afternoon and another two this morning.

The additional charges were filed by other holdup victims who pointed to the policeman as the suspect after his face surfaced in the news.

However, Police Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said Fuentes may still return to service if he can post bail for the additional charges and while waiting for the result of the administrative charge against him.

Police Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, director of MCPO said that even if Fuentes would be allowed back in the service, he still could not get back his firearm since it is one of the evidences being used against him.

His badge was also ordered confiscted by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas.

Fuentes is also facing three administrative cases filed by Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, the head of the Abellana Police Station where Fuentes was previously assigned.

Macatangay said cases of grave irregularity in the performance of duty, conduct unbecoming of a police officer and grave misconduct were filed against Fuentes when a pre-evaluation was conducted yesterday.

Macantangay said that Fuentes will be directly reporting to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU-7) from now on.

“We will seriously take action against these police scalawags. Dagko na ug sweldo ang mga pulis pero magbinoang gihapon. This is a lesson that should be learned by all,” Macatangay told CDN.

Villaro meanwhile, revealed that police stations under the MCPO are rechecking unresolved robbery cases in their jurisdiction to find out whether Fuentes was also involved in any of them.