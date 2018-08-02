Bad Boys Wingz-2007 recovers

BAD BOYS Wingz-2007 bounced right back from its loss on opening day and whooped 2004, 72-51, in Division B of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Wide-bodied forward Leigh Dixon continued his stellar start to this tournament as he collected another double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds to go with five assists.

Job Shan added 15 to complete the rout, which began right after halftime when 2007 outscored 2004, 20-9, in the third to erect a 46-35 lead.

In another match in Division B, 2000 outgunned 2006, 51-40.

In Division A, Benedict Chua flashed his fine form, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds to lead 1990 to a masterful 60-38 win over 1989.

1995 got 22 points and 13 rebounds from Rhett Tomakin in its 61-34 demolition of 1992.

In Division C, 2015 beat 2010, 65-53, behind a balanced scoring attack led by Niño Araw-Araw, who had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Kiefer Lim and Phil Quiñanola had 17 apiece to lead 2011 past 2012, 69-58.