Tapaya tops July tourney

ARTHUR Tapaya emerged victorious in the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) Bowler of the Month tournament for July last Sunday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

The eight-handicapper Tapaya topped the six-game tournament after reaping the scores of 211, 152, 210, 214, 189 and 214 for a total of 1,238 pinfalls.

Bede Ilano placed second place with 1,230 pinfalls while Aui Padawan secured third place with 1,199 pinfalls.

Ed Aninon (1,173) and Clarence Tiu (1,166) round up the top five, respectively.

Winners of the Bowler of the Month tournaments book seats to the Grand Finals in December.