STAR-STUDDED CAST

Pro triathletes, celebrities highlight Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific C’ships

Although it hasn’t topped the 2016 edition in terms of numbers, this year’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships will once again have its share of highlights with celebrities and professional triathletes once again competing in the prestigious triathlon event.

This is the seventh straight year that Cebu is hosting the Ironman. This year’s number of participants stand at 2,571. The most number of entries was in 2016 when Cebu hosted for the first time the Asia Pacific Championships. There were 2,978 participants that year.

Still, organizers made sure this year’s race will be filled with excitement as they hope to live up to its “most spectator friendly” tag given by the worldwide Ironman community through a poll.

Cebu is also considered by Ironman and the World Triathlon Corporation as the “Crown Jewel of Asia” for being the best organized and the most successful race in Asia.

Aside from the crowd-favorite celebrities, highlighting the event will be some of the best triathletes in the world headed by defending men’s champion Tim Reed of Australia and reigning women’s champion Amelia Watkinson of New Zealand.

Also returning is former women’s champion Caroline Steffen, who missed last year’s race because she was pregnant.

“This year is more exciting because we have the best pro list ever in the last 10 years,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc, which is celebrating its tenth year anniversary.

Other pros to watch out for are Mauricio Mendez, Braden Currie, Josh Amberger, and Tim Van Berkel.

The Asian Elite title will also be a toss up between some of the best triathletes such as defending champion Banjo Norte, Paul Jumamil, August Benedicto, Jorry Ycong, and John Philip Dueñas.

The celebrity lineup for this year consists of Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee, Bubbles Paraiso, Dyan Castillejo, Gretchen Fullido, Kim Atienza, and Cebuanos Kim Chiu, Paul Jake Castillo, and Matteo Guidicelli.