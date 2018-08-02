Big time recovery: Cebu City Sharks bounce back from humiliating loss, downs reigning champ Batangas

The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol grabbed their first win of the season in rousing fashion, beating the reigning champions Batangas Athletics, 72-66, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup Thursday night at the Batangas City Coliseum.

There just was nowhere else to go but up for the Cebu squad which landed in the history books for all the wrong reasons in its last game against the Manila Sharks, where it ended the first period without a single point to fall behind, 27-0.

But it appears the Sharks have turned over a new leaf, led by former University of the Visayas Green Lancer forward Rhaffy Octobre, who had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. Most importantly, he had several crucial baskets in the fourth that stopped Batangas’ comeback attempts.

Cesar Catli had 12 while former pro Jondan Salvador helped man the middle with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The win bumped Cebu’s record to 1-4 (win-loss). Batangas has now lost two straight, dropping to 2-3.