Golden Cowrie and Mezzo hotel join forces for the Hukad Lakwatsa Ta Bai nationwide promo

Cebu’s favorite Filipino restaurants Hukad and Golden Cowrie join forces with homegrown business hotel Mezzo as their official accommodation partner for the Hukad Lakwatsa Ta Bai, a nationwide promo. The ten (10) recently announced winners will be treated to a 3D/2N staycation in Cebu and will meet Hukad endorser and actor Gerald Anderson on August 12 at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. Here, Golden Cowrie Franchising’s Brands & Marketing Manager Mary June Galo signs the contract with Mezzo Hotel Resident Manager Joan Osabel and Marketing Officer Catherine Sison. Mezzo Hotel is located at F. Cabahug St. cor. Pres. Quezon St., Mabolo, Cebu City. For inquiries, visit www.mezzohotel.com.

Golden Cowrie and Hukad have over 50 branches nationwide located in Metro Manila, Cavite, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, General Santos, Pagadian, Zamboanga, Butuan, Cotabato, and Ozamis. In Cebu, Golden Cowrie is located in Salinas Drive, A.S. Fortuna Street, Mactan Marina Mall, SM City Cebu, and Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen at Ayala Center Cebu. Hukad is located in Robinson’s Cybergate, The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall, South Town Centre, and SM Seaside City Cebu. Visit www.alwaysafeast.ph to know more about this proudly Cebuano restaurant.