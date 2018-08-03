Paramount Property Ventures supports two Cebuano athletes for Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3

Two Cebuano athletes supported by Paramount Property Ventures, Inc (PPVI)., reaped honors in their respective divisions in the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay held recently in Subic.

PPVI Senior Vice President Emmanuel Victor Estrella said the company has never been proud for the achievements of the supported athletes.

“We are so grateful, them reaping the awards means they gave their best representing the company and Cebu,” Estrella said.

Ralph Arche placed second in the 35-38 age group division while Jeffrey Codino came in third in the 40-44 years old category in the race composed of 1.9km ocean swim in the calm, pristine waters of Triboa Bay, 180km bike at Remy Field in downtown Subic Bay and culminating in a 42.2km, two-loop marathon run along the coastline of Subic Bay.

Both athletes Estrella said, attributes the winning through daily training which improved strong endurance and a conditioned mind and body to bring pride to Cebu.

The sponsorship of the athletes is lined with company’s thrust in becoming an active partner for advocacies on well-being, safety, and environment.

