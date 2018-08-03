Primeworld District makes waves in Mactan, Cebu
National real estate developer Primeworld Land Holdings, Incorporated has made its debut in the Visayas with Primeworld District. This 4.6-hectare development offers a highly desirable resort-style living experience that is compared to being on a lifelong vacation.
Situated on the tropical island of Mactan, Cebu, Primeworld District is a balance of a laid-back island lifestyle and burgeoning urban hub. Close to essential establishments such as Mactan Doctors’ Hospital and the business center of Mactan Export Processing Zone 2, it is also conveniently a few minutes away from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and resorts such as Shangri-la Mactan Resort and Spa, Crimson Resort and Spa, and Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, making the development a strategic investment.
With Primeworld District as its debut in the region, the developer is looking forward to welcoming more residents and investors to the Primeworld Land family.
