JaDine set to make hearts sing as OTWOL starts airing on HOOQ

HOOQ, the largest Video on Demand service in South East Asia, will stream the Nadine Lustre-James Reid hit teleserye “On The Wings Of Love” starting on July 12.

“On The Wings Of Love” was a 2015 romantic comedy about Leah (Lustre) and Clark (Reid), who enter into a marriage of convenience but fall in love with each other. The story isn’t just about romance but family and loyalty.

The series ended in 2016 with a live broadcast where Lustre and Reid publicly declared their love for each other.

OTWOL was a big hit in the Philippines and in Filipino communities abroad. People loved it because the show made them believe in the power of love.

Sheila Paul, HOOQ Philippines Country Manager said, “At HOOQ, we aim to continuously provide our customers with fresh, innovative and entertaining content like OTWOL.”

Jeffrey Remigio, Content and Programming Head at HOOQ Philippines, said, “We are very proud to be able to bring hit shows and movies to those who can’t watch them during regular runs and times. We will also be streaming restored classics and Catch Up series for those who want to binge watch.”

Macie F. Imperial, Vice President, Program Acquisitions and International Distribution at ABS-CBN said, “We are happy with our partnership with HOOQ as it guarantees that we will be able to continue sharing our TV shows and movies to HOOQ viewers not only in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia as well.”

Fall in love once again with “On The Wings Of Love” on HOOQ.