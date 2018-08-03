Garma challenges Osmeña to prove vigilante claims

Prove it.

This was the challenge of Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City police, to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on claims that vigilantes with police protection are operating in Cebu.

“Sige lang og baka-baka. Prove it, dili pulos lang insinuations to destroy the police,” Garma said in a press conference.

Garma said the gun allegedly recovered from the crime scene in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, was subjected to ballistic examinations to determine whether it was used in other crimes.

A police officer, PO3 Eugene Calumba, was killed in a gunfight with the bodyguard of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog on July 30 (Monday).

But Garma said the result of the ballistic exams is not trustworthy because they are not sure whether or not the gun was owned Calumba.

Garma added that the gun, which was not recovered from the crime scene, was just given to them.