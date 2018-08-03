Two shooting victims in Balamban identified 

The bodies of the two men who were found dead along the Transcentral Highway in Balamban town, Cebu on Thursday (August 2) have been identified.

The victims were identified as Dennis Lastimoso of Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City; and Donald Flores, a resident Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The victims, whose bodies were found in Sitio Mayana, Barangay Gaas, Balamban, sustained bullet wounds on the head.

Investigators are still verifying the background of the two victims.