Flowers, not bullets in Salamat Padre

Instead of bullets, give priests flowers.

All priests in Cebu will be honored in simultaneous activities in the different parishes on Sunday (August 5).

The honoring is part of “Salamat Padre,” an event that will highlight the roles and significance of the clergy while also reassuring them of the lay people’s support.

Fe Barino, chairperson of the Commission on the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said priests remained to be “God’s chosen ministers who were sent forth to perpetuate the mission of saving souls throughout the world.”

Killing priests, she expressed, is uncalled for and inappropriate.

At least three priests in the country were killed by assailants over the past seven months.