Osmeña: ‘The problem is in the police now’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña once again criticized the police force.

This time, the mayor is questioning the impact of the new leaders of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on the peace and order situation in the city.

“The problem is in the police now. Not the police per se but the police NOW,” said Osmeña.

The mayor, however, said he has no plans to recommend to reassign Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO director.

“Let’s give her a chance,” he added.