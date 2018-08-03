Osmeña: ‘Do not vote Rama’

The Cebu City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government has finally signed the deed of donation and acceptance to enact the 93-1 land swap deal.

But Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has a favor to the 5,000 families who will benefit from the deal.

“Ayaw kalimti ang nagbabag sa inyong damgo. Si Mike Rama (former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama),” said Osmeña.

“I heard that he’s running for vice mayor. Hangyo ko kaninyo. Don’t vote for Rama. So I can focus on Labella (Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella,” he added.

Present during today’s ceremonial signing were Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, City Councilors Joy Augustus Young, Mary Ann Delos Santos, Alvin Arcilla, Jerry Guardo, Margot Osmeña, Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino, and Atty. Orvi Ortega, Provincial Legal Officer.