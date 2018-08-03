Rallos family may seek help from other agencies, CCPO director says

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said that the family of Baby Earl Rallos is free to put their trust on other law enforcement agencies.

This is in response to the statement released by the family of Rallos on Thursday (August 2).

The family in a statement said they no longer know which law enforcement agency to trust after the attempted ambush incident in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Monday (July 30).

Garma said that death of Rallos requires further investigation, especially that shabu with an estimated weight of 56.9 grams was recovered from his vehicle.

A task force has been formed to investigate the death of Rallos /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern