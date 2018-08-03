Reminisce with the Bootleg Beatles

Groove to the hits of one of the world’s iconic rock bands, The Beatles, as the Bootleg Beatles comes back to the Queen City of the South for a special one-night concert at IC3 Convention Center Cebu on September 8, 2018, Saturday. The concert will highlight the 50th celebration of The Beatle’s “White Album”.

Mimicking the various looks and styles of the original band during their performances, this intrepid music collective also holds the distinction of being the longest-running tribute act to The Beatles.

Tickets prices is at VIP 3,800 / Platinum 2,800 / Gold 2,000 / Silver 1,500 and Bronze 800.

Get your tickets at; The Socials (Ayala branch) / ticketworld.com.ph, or at the Robinson Galleria Business Counter 2nd level of the Department Store and smtickets.com, located in the IMAX Ticket counter near Sm Cinema 1.

For ticket inquiries; You can call 0998 160 6547.