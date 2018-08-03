Sun Life has four ‘strong’ teams in Ironman Cebu

Sun Life will be pitting four teams in this Sunday’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships which starts and ends at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.

And the four won’t be just any ordinary team, according to Sun Life CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison during yesterday’s launching at the Mactan 3 Ballroom of the Shangri-La.

“We are marking this year’s milestone by fielding in four strong teams in this race,” Sison said. “Ironman has always been a big venue for us to promote our health and wellness thrust.”

This will be the fifth straight year Sun Life is participating in this prestigious triathlon.

Brand ambassador Piolo Pascual leads the first relay team anew as he competes in the bike leg. Joining him are Enchong Dee (swim) and Toniel Ty (run).

The second team is comprised of Sun Life’s Chief Investment Officer Michael Enriquez, Business Development Manager for Partnership Distribution Toots Malapad and Sales Training and Development Head Ged Custodia.

Jan Chiu, a former national team member, spearheads the third team together with TBR Sun Life Dream Marathon 2017 top finisher Alfred Diacosa and Sun Life Digital Transformation Specialist Karl Villalonga.

Another team is an all-female group of elite athletes composed of Bea Grabador (swim), Laarni de Guzman (bike) and Charlle Sy (run).

“We are not just about financial security but also inyo fitness and health.” Pascual, a crowd favorite, said.

Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, the CEO of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc., said one of the pleasures of racing is seeing teammates cheering for each other.

“I appreciate the fact that Sun Life shares the same idealism of healthy and active lifestyle,” Uytengsu said.