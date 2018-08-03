Cadungog’s counsel asks prosecutor to conduct preliminary investigation
Atty. Renato Galeon, lawyer of Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog, filed a manifestation for preliminary investigation today (August 3) before the Cebu City Prosecutors Office on charges filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) against his client.
Cadungog and his driver-bodyguard, William Macaslang, were charged for murder and attempted murder on the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba.
Calumba was killed in a gunfight with Macaslang on Monday (August 3).
Galeon added that they will be filing a counter-affidavit on the cases filed against his client.
