Cadungog’s counsel asks prosecutor to conduct preliminary investigation

Atty. Renato Galeon, lawyer of Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog, filed a manifestation for preliminary investigation today (August 3) before the Cebu City Prosecutors Office on charges filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) against his client.

Cadungog and his driver-bodyguard, William Macaslang, were charged for murder and attempted murder on the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba.

Calumba was killed in a gunfight with Macaslang on Monday (August 3).

Galeon added that they will be filing a counter-affidavit on the cases filed against his client.