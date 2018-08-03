Congestion in CPDRC: Management stops accepting inmates
The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) has already stopped accepting inmates due to the congestion of the facility.
CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria said judges of Regional Trial Courts in Cebu already approved their move.
The provincial jail has a population of about 4,000.
The detention facility has a capacity of 1, 500 inmates.
