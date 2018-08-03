Suelto rules BTA Weekly Shoot-Out

Bowlingplex Tenpin Association president Bel Suelto Jr. topped the BTA Weekly Bowling Shoot-Out last Wednesday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

Suelto, who had a 13-handicap, bagged first place after scoring 213, 212, 178, 211 and 209 points in the five-game bowling competition for a total of 1,088 pinfalls.

Heber Alqueza secured the second place by completing the tournament with a total of 1,017 pinfalls coming from his 158, 215, 211, 193 and 180 points.

Settling for third place was Boy Co with his 1,003 pinfalls which came from his 209, 137, 184, 170 and 188 efforts.

Clarence Tiu (1,001) and Wilbert Yu (992) managed to land in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Placing sixth to 10th were Aui Padawan (990), Arthur Tapaya (964), Dory Enoveso (962), Romy Mauro (946) and Orly Enoveso (930).