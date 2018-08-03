Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

THE SECOND year of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) will officially begin in 11 days.

PPP is a nationwide and weeklong celebration in all cinemas that will only screen Filipino films. The festival will run from

August 15 to 21.

This year, eight entries are competing for the film festival. Today, CDN puts the spotlight on “Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi.”

CAN you live in a world without technology?

This is the story of Norma (played by Sue Ramirez) who suffers from Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS).

The rare illness makes her allergic to Wi-Fi and data signals, making her nose bleed and causing dizziness.

“Habang tumatagal, lalala ang lagay,” the doctor says.

Because of Norma’s condition, she has to live in the province without the presence of technology.

She lives with her grandmother played by Boots Anson Roa.

“Dito walang signal, walang landline. Walang stress,” her grandmother says.

But it is not easy for Norma to live in the province because she is away from her boyfriend Leo (by Markus Paterson).

While away from her boyfriend, Aries, Leo’s brother will be with her.

Norma does not know that Aries likes her and that Leo is dating a new girl.

“Kahit naman siguro gumaling ako, wala naman akong babalikan,” Norma says.

“Life has no guarantees. Why not try to be happy? Tutulungan kita,” Aries tells Norma.

“Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi” is directed and written by Jun Robles Lana and produced by IdeaFirst Company and October Train Films.

Also in the cast are Yayo Aguila, Candy Pangilinan, Angellie Saño, Adriana So, Kiko Matos, and John Lapus.