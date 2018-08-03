A City of Charm

QINZHOU

THE CITY of Qinzhou, sitting at the center of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Economic Zone, China, covers a land area of 10,800 km2 and a 563-km coastline.

The city is home to 4.1 million proud and happy residents.

With a history of more than 1,400 years, Qinzhou is known as a capital of the millennium-old Nixing Pottery, one of the top four potteries in China and home to litchi and oysters.

The city provides 70 percent of China’s baby oysters.

Bestowed with a natural deep water port, Qinzhou Port, the city strives to become the land-sea transportation hub along the China-Singapore Southern Transport Corridor.

A port-centered industrial cluster is taking shape.

Chinese White Dolphins, also known as Giant Panda at Sea, inhabit Qinzhou’s Sanniang Bay because of its excellent natural environment.

Sanniang Bay, being only 40 km away from the city, is an easily accessible resort with picturesque scenery that is perfect for vacations all year round.

Qinzhou is known for its fresh seafood. Oyster, grouper, prawn and blue crab are the most popular ones.

Pear blossom in the Wanyao Village of Bancheng Town peaks every February.

Yandun Drums, which originated in Qinzhou’s Lingshan County, is Guangxi’s intangible cultural heritage.

This hand-made, large-sized, uniquely shaped drum, presents a magnificent show.

For centuries, residents of Lingshan celebrate the Spring Festival with fascinating drum shows and the tradition passes on.