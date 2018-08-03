The youth of Mindanao

In the past two weeks, I have been fortunate to be invited to two separate events in Cebu and Davao where I spent time with young people between the ages of 18 and 24 and discuss about writing and servant leadership.

Last July 24, I spent the entire afternoon with seven young ladies — five linguistics students and two literature majors — in a creative non-fiction workshop at the University of the Philippines Talamban Campus.

I read seven different essays which dealt with love and indifference, family, sisterhood, childhood and tragedy.

Their professor, Hannah Marie Aranas, requested that I serve as the main critic and share writing tips.

Writing an essay, autobiography or a biography is one skill; teaching students how to write is another skill.

I appreciate the initiative that Miss Aranas and her class extended to include practicing writers in their learning process.

I do not refuse invitations like this because this is the bridge that most practitioners do not get to pass.

The opportunity to impart what I have learned and practiced all these years presented itself in classroom invitations like Miss Aranas’ class.

We had an interesting discussion on the essay.

Everyone gave their feedback and inputs on their peers’ essays.

I came out of the session very much alive and inspired to write more essays about my childhood and more poems about the sea.

A week after that session, I found myself in Davao City upon the invitation of Claude Ramos, my dear friend and fellow young leader from the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP) Alumni Community.

My friendship with Claude dates back to 2007 during the TOSP formation program in Dumaguete City where we strengthened our commitment to express our love for country by serving our communities.

Claude is currently the director of operations of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Development Academy or ADA that is based in Cotabato City. ADA and the Office of the Bangsamoro Youth Affairs — with the support of ARMM Health, Education, Livelihood, Peace and Governance and Synergy (HELPS) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government ARMM — conceptualized and implemented “Up for the TA(SK).”

Up for the TA(SK) is an advanced leadership training program for recently elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons, who are from the ARMM HELPS barangays.

It was my first time to speak before a crowd composed of 75 to 80 percent Muslim youth from Lanao Del Sur and Maguindanao. Our Muslim brothers and sisters provide a different depth and perspective in the leadership discussion.

Not many of us are aware of a vibrant youth community in the south; that’s why I am blessed with the chance to help mentor these young individuals.

My talk on “Servant Leadership: Intrinsic Qualities of Youth Leader” on August 1 resulted to a fruitful discussion and sharing of experiences as young leaders. It took me back to my early 20s when I was figuring out my reason for service. Yesterday was all about technical writing.

The six youth groups wrote invitation, sponsorship, feedback and request letters — and we gave our comments on how they can improve the letters.

Up for the TA(SK) is a capacity-building program with interactive lectures and workshops.

The speakers and facilitators are young people themselves so it was a vibrant and fun-filled three-day event. It complemented the recently concluded SK mandatory training.

I came home to Cebu with a happy heart knowing that there are inspired youth in Mindanao who will carry out initiatives in their barangays to serve more communities.

I am now looking forward to more dialogues and sharing and learning sessions in Mindanao.

Next stop: Marawi perhaps?