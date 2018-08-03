Digiaddiction

I can’t seem to understand why my kids can’t just get off their tablets and game consoles, Father!” A dad complained to me.

“On the other hand, don’t be surprised if I say that I perfectly do!”

“In what way?” he asked.

“I understand them because I too, play video games!”

“A priest who plays video games!? That is really something!”

“And one who is addicted to them.”

“Noooo!” He moaned in frustration.

“Well, I actually was joking when I said I was addicted,” I laughed.

* * *

When speaking about addiction here, we are not referring to an “extreme or total dependence” to something that impedes one from normally engaging his social and professional obligations. We are addressing the nature of the difficulty of letting go of a game over the internet or gadget.

While this type of addiction may not cause any serious social disorders, it must still have to be addressed. After all, it may become a seed to greater problems ahead.

Here, from my experience, are some elements that make some forms of entertainment and leisure addicting:

) Free, casual and easy. The most attractive lures for playing games. Everyone enjoys something free and easy to play. The word casual isn’t an innocent word. I believe it’s a subtler bait, as we shall later see, to addiction.

b) Challenging but everybody wins. The addictiveness of any game is linked to a challenge. The trick is not to make it too hard nor too easy, just right and always the chance of always winning. Even though one “fails” there is always the option –with the aid of perks and boosters– of success!

c) Casual, seriously? Casual sounds innocent, but behind this attitude towards any informal indulgence or entertainment, lurks the hooks of addiction. Enjoying casually becomes an excuse to indulge in something anytime. Thus, one feels entitled to casually playing on short breaks and some seconds before a meeting. But this “casual playing” becomes a necklace time-waster for the entire day.

d) XP and the money. XP in game terminology means “experience.” As XP level (represented in numbers, stars or bars) increases, one has more power to attack, buy and more. But gaining XP, as one progresses, becomes more difficult. At this stage, one has already advanced way deeper into a game.

Unable to advance may induced him to buy –with real currency– XP from the game developers. This is perhaps, one of the more difficult elements to cut because one has already invested not only time, but also real money to continue playing.

Tips to arrest addiction to games: Think productively (not casually), Plan (schedule) goals orderly and Act on them courageously and perseveringly.