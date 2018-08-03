Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s public pronouncements speculating that the assailants in the spate of killings in Cebu were perhaps getting police protection drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Greg Gonzales wrote, “Same scenario, same pattern rani sa una, naka lahi lang karun kay dili na kontrolado Ni Mayor ang mga pulis. So, unsay naka surprise ani run?

Martin Nierras Segarra said, “Culture of impunity!”

For Macy Sayem, “Well to killed (sic) a thousands people …in order to save a million lives innocent why not…sad to say but this is the reality of our society now…”

Consing Ybanez said, “Asa naman ang Law and Order sa atong katilingban karon kung mismo ang law enforcers and lawbreakers??kinsay manalipod sa katawhan??”

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.