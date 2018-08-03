Pearl Ungab wants to see CCTV of Cadungog’s try

THE wife of slain lawyer and Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab of Ronda town, south Cebu, simply refused to give up in her quest for justice.

Pearl Ungab went to the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on Thursday to see footages of any closed-circuit television (CCTV) on the alleged foiled ambush of Barangay Tejero Councilman Jessielou Cadungog and the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba.

“She wants to see the CCTV footages so she could compare the persons on board the motorcycle with those who killed her husband,” said an operative of NBI-7 who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Officers of the NBI-7 waited for Pearl to return to the NBI-7 on Friday but she did not show up.

NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales said he still has to personally talk to Pearl regarding the latter’s request.

“We will see,” he said in a brief text message to Cebu Daily News.

CDN tried to contact Pearl, but she did not answer the calls.

The family’s spokesperson, Jed Ungab, also begged off from issuing any statement for now.

Ungab was driving his car along the Port Service Road in front of the Cebu City Hall of Justice on Feb. 19, 2018 when an assailant shot him twice in the head.

His wife Pearl, who was seated beside him, was unharmed.

Police investigators believed three other persons — the driver of the get-away motorcycle and two spotters who spied on Ungab while the latter was inside the courthouse — were involved in the murder.

Three days later, a man was killed by the police in an operation in Lapu-Lapu City.

Reports later surfaced that the victim was involved in the Ungab slay.

Investigators declined to name the victim but news reports identified him as Dante Betaganzo, who was also accused of killing a policeman in Bohol.

Betaganzo was killed when he purportedly resisted arrest and tried to shoot it out with the police who were about to serve him an arrest warrant for robbery.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City Police Office’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch, said that based on the results of a ballistic exam, the .45 caliber pistol recovered from the slain “gun-for-hire,” matched the slugs that killed Ungab.