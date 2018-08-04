Borja escapes Pusing via photo finish

TriGear’s Zedrick James Borja from San Pedro, Laguna escaped with a close win over Black Arrow Express bet Clifford Pusing to bag the boys’ 13-14 years old title in the Alaska Ironkids triathlon on Saturday morning at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Both Borja and Pusing breasted the tape almost at the exact moment but the timing chip result showed that Borja won by a hair, clocking 38 minutes and 24 seconds. Pusing from Olongapo clocked 38:24.01.

“I just pushed myself hard. Talagang binigay ko po talaga ang lahat,” Borja said. (I really gave my all.)

Rounding off the top three was Earol Belonguil of Talisay City, Cebu who finished the race with a time of 39:49.