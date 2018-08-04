Aussie in jail for injuring girl
An Australian tourist who reportedly had too much to drink landed in jail for allegedly injuring a teen girl at Mango Avenue, Cebu City at past 5 a.m on Saturday, August 4.
PO2 Reagan Metante of the Abellana police precinct identified the 35-year-old tourist as William David Cooke.
Metante said Cooke went bar hopping and was drunk when he became unruly and injured 18-year-old Sunshine Cose.
