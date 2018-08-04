Remains in Balamban town identified

Cebu police identified the two persons whose remains were found in the mountain barangay of Gaas in Balamban town, Cebu.

SPO1 Benedicto Bobiles said the victims were identified by their families as Dennis Lastimoso and Donald Flores, both residents of B. Rodriguez Street, Barangay Sambag I in Cebu City.

The identities of the perpetrators have yet to be known, Bobiles said.