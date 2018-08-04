Cebu City to build first drug rehab center
The Cebu City government is planning to construct its first-ever drug rehabilitation center in Barangay Bonbon.
COSAP director Garry Lao said they already sent a request to the Tourism and Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) to seek permission for the of a five-hectare in Barangays Bonbon and Babag for the construction of a drug rehab center.
The request was sent on July 31. If permitted, it will be the first city-funded and city-ran drug rehabilitation center for Cebu City.
