Fire rages in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City

Firefighters are still trying to control the fire that hit a densely populated barangay in Cebu city on Saturday afternoon, August 4.

The alarm was received at 3:50 p.m. by the Cebu City Fire Department and was raised to a third alarm at 4:05 p.m.

The fire had been raging for more than an hour in Sitio Lower Purok Tres, Barangay Kamputhaw.

According to SFO2 Romeo Birao, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Firefighters are still putting out the fire as of this writing.