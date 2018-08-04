Ironman sidelights

Images of events leading to today’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships
ALASKA RUN OUT. The pro participants (standing onstage) of Sunday’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships lead the students and teachers of Punta Engaño Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City in the Alaska milk toast. The event held last Friday kicked off the sidelights leading to the big race which will start early today. CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO
IRONGIRL. More than 400 participants, mostly comprised of girlfriends, wives, daughters and sisters of the participants of Sunday’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships, take part in the IronGirl, a five-kilometer fun run held Friday afternoon at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.
ALASKA IRONKIDS. A kid enjoys her bike ride in the play category of the Ironkids held Saturday at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa. CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON
THRILLING FINISH. TriGear’s Zedrick James Borja from San Pedro, Laguna and Black Arrow Express’ Clifford Pusing figure in a photo finish in the Boys’ 13-14 contest of the Alaska Ironkids Cebu Saturday morning at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.
CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON
RACE BRIEFING. Wilfred Steven Uytengsu talks to the participants of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships during the race briefing Saturday afternoon at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa. CDN PHOTO RABBONI BORBON
