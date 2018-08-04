The making of a champ

IT TAKES a whole village to raise a champion.

This is what Fritz Erediano said when asked how he managed to raise a champion in 13-year-old Moira Frances Erediano.

The promising Cebuana triathlete made waves anew when she won the 13-14 years old title in the Alaska Ironkids yesterday at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is the fourth Ironkids crown of the Lapu-Lapu–based Erediano, not bad for someone who used to just watch the Ironkids from the sidelines.

Known as “Mighty Moira” in the Organique Triathlon team, Erediano clocked 41 minutes and 12.7 seconds to win this year’s crown.

Her father, Fritz, revealed that it took a team effort to raise a champion.

“Nagbunga gyud ang among pagpaningkamot with the help of a lot of friends,” Fritz said. (Our hard work really paid off.)

According to the elder Erediano, Moira got a lot of help, especially from her four coaches, before becoming a consistent Alaska Ironkids champion.

Her coaches are Presing Capangpangan (running), Benjoe Gimenez (swim), Rolando Pagnanong (bike) and Rolando Remolino (overall triathlon).

Fritz said all these coaches had a hand in the success of Moira, who is a member of the Philippine National Developmental Team.

Remolino couldn’t be more proud of his ward, seeing how she transformed from being just a swimmer to being one of the most promising triathletes in the country.

“I am very proud of her. This kid was with me from scratch,” Remolino said.

Erediano came out from the swim leg a bit late but picked up her pace in the bike leg in yesterday’s race. She gained momentum and made her move in the run segment to finish first.

Despite the slow start, both Fritz and Moira were confident of the victory.

“We really expected to win here today,” said the older Erediano, “The Lord once said, ‘Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, and knock and you shall be opened.’”

Moira was a bit more technical in her explanation.

“I expected to win because I really trained hard for the Ironkids,” she said.

Moira still has one more year with the Ironkids. But before she competes next year, she will once again be busy racing around the country to add more exposure. Her next assignment will be the Batang Pinoy Nationals in Baguio in September.