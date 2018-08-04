Firefighters scramble to put out Buhisan fire, second fire in three hours in Cebu City

After putting out a fire in Barangay Kamputhaw three hours earlier where at least 60 houses were destroyed, Cebu City firefighters again scrambled to respond to another fire alarm – this time in Barangay Buhisan.

SFO4 Jovito Abelgas of the Cebu City Fire Department said in an interview on Saturday (August 4) that they received the fire alarm at 7:55 p.m. or nearly three hours when they put out the Barangay Kamputhaw fire at 5:12 p.m.

Abelgas, chief of operations of the Cebu City fire department, said that initial reports showed that an estimated 60 houses were destroyed in the Barangay Kamputhaw fire.

In the Sitio Kasipag, Barangay Buhisan fire, he said that this was put under control at least 30 minutes after it started.

Abelgas also said that the second fire in the city today destroyed three houses and started in the house of Virgilio Malazarte.

Abelgas also estimated the damage to property at P100,000.

Fire investigators were still trying to find out the cause of the Sitio Kasipag fire.