Rallos interred under overcast skies; Calumba burial today

As chaotic as the circumstances behind his death were, slain Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–7 agent Baby “Earl” Rallos was laid to rest in perfect calm yesterday with family, friends, relatives, and co-workers bringing him to his final resting place.

Rallos was interred amidst downcast skies and intermittent showers at the Manila Memorial Park in the town of Liloan, northern Cebu.

Florito “Carlo” Dugaduga, one of Rallos’ closest friends, told CDN that the slain agent was buried an hour late because of the heavy traffic in going to Liloan from the Alliance of Two Hearts Church in Banawa where a Requiem Mass was celebrated earlier.

Dugaduga said Rallos’ family refused to give speeches at the cemetery and agreed to just bury their kin after a short prayer.

Dugaduga added that during the last night of Rallos’ wake, his eldest son, Earl Jhon spoke during the necrological service and said that he will not cry because his father is already inside a coffin but instead will cry because of the unpleasant insinuations that other people have attached to his death.

The young Rallos reportedly insisted on the goodness of his father.

The former Deputy Chief for Operations of PDEA-7 was ambushed on the afternoon of July 27 along Villalon Street in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

A former radio broadcaster, Rallos succumbed to gunshot wounds on his head and body inflicted by motor-riding assailants.

Calumba interred today in Negros

Meanwhile, at least 100 policemen will be deployed by the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) for today’s (Sunday) burial of PO3 Eugene Calumba.

Calumba is the police officer who was shot dead by the driver/bodyguard of Barangay Tejero Councilman Jessielou “Jing-Jing” Cadungog in a failed ambush last July 30.

Supt. Carlos Lacuesta Jr., the deputy provincial director for administration of NOPPO told Cebu Daily News that Calumba will be interred at 1 p.m. at the Garden Memorial Park in Barangay Cadauinonan, Dumaguete City.

C/Supt. Debold Sinas, regional director of the Police Regional Office-7 and S/Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City police director are reportedly attending Calumba’s burial.

Lacuesta said that the Requiem Mass will be held at the Garden of Saints where Calumba’s remains lie.

Lacuesta added that a 21-gun salute will be given to Calumba.

He added that the whole NPPO force led by their provincial director had extended financial help to the widow of PO3 Calumba, Rosemarie and their only child Eugene, Jr.

This is on top of the benefits that the family of the slain policeman will get from the Philippine National Police.