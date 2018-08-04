It’s a wet Sunday in Cebu

DO not leave your homes without your umbrellas.

It will be cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers in Cebu in the next three days starting today, brought about by the intensified southwest monsoon or habagat, according to the state weather bureau.

With that, triathletes who would be joining the swimming segment of today’s Ironman competition would need to be mindful of the thunderstorm advisory as this would bring lightning, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan chief Al Quiblat.

He said wave heights would reach a maximum of 2.5 meters and is dangerous for small fishing vessels.

Quiblat said a low pressure area (LPA), which entered in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, caused the habagat to strengthen.

The LPA, which was located about 1,360 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, as of 3 p.m. yesterday, has a lesser chance to become a storm but it was expected to merge in the next 24 to 48 hours with the tropical storm seen outside PAR, said Quiblat.

The intensified habagat, with a wind speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 36 to 50 kph, will most likely bring a thunderstorm, Quiblat added.