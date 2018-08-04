ALERT UP FOR IRONMAN

Commuters told to avoid race routes; Air travelers asked to leave early for MCIA

Plan ahead of time. Northbound motorists and those heading for or in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are advised to leave their homes earlier than usual today to avoid getting caught up by traffic congestion brought about by road closures for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific

Championships, one of the most anticipated international triathlon competitions.

At least 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the international sporting competition, with thousands more expected to watch the races.

Road closures in cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu will be implemented from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., except in Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, where the closure will last up to 4 p.m.

Travelers headed for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are advised to take the Marcelo Fernan Bridge (second bridge), which is the only access from mainland Cebu to Mactan Island as the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge will be completely off limits to motorists since it will be used by the triathletes for the 90-kilometer bike race segment of the competition.

“Passengers with flights departing from Mactan-Cebu International Airport are advised to leave their places of residence early to make it to their flights on time,” an advisory from the Philippine Airlines read on Saturday.

Routes

In Mandaue City, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief Glen Antigua said motorists should avoid Plaridel Street, A.C. Cortes, Soriano Avenue and F.E. Zuellig Avenue as these areas will be used for triathletes of the prestigious event.

Travelers from Cebu City going to northern Cebu were directed to pass other routes, such as Ouano Avenue, turning left to E.O. Perez or C.D Seno, and towards the national highway to north.

Motorists from Cebu City going to Lapu-Lapu City will have to pass through the same route.

From C.D Seno, travelers should turn right to A. del Rosario Street, then to S.B. Cabahug, before heading for Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) chief Mario Napule said they will implement a “stop and go” traffic scheme in selected areas in order to lessen traffic buildups.

“Sa may crossing area nga moagi ang bike, pwede ta makapalabang but dili pwede mo traverse kon naay bike nag agi (We can allow vehicles in crossing areas if there are still no bikers but not while the bikers are in the area),” he said.

Napule said they would be closely coordinating with TEAM personnel to synchronize their traffic directives especially in crossing areas near the first and second bridges connecting the two cities.

At least eight main roads of barangays Mactan, Maribago, Soong, Agos, Marigondon, Basak, Gun-ob and Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City are closed for the race.

Napule said residents have been asked not to bring their vehicles if they would only be traveling short distances.

“Mas maayo nalang maglakaw nalang labi na sa Marigondon kay crossing raman kutob ang sakyanan (It would be better if they have to walk, especially in Marigondon, since we will only allow vehicles up to the crossing),” he said.

Residents were also advised to stay home if they have no important businesses outside, he said.

Napule advised spectators to avoid going inside the race areas, especially taking selfies with athletes.

“Dili lang gyud babagan ang dalan sa bikers kay delikado kon madisgrasya (Don’t be in the way of the bikers as it can cause accidents),” he said.

In case of emergencies, bikers have been told to free the lane to give way to emergency vehicles or ambulances, said Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, the focal person for the traffic management office of the Cebu provincial government.

On the other hand, Tumulak said they were also ready to respond to emergencies involving race participants.

Security forces

At least 1,000 traffic enforcers, including barangay tanods and volunteers, were deployed to help man the traffic in the two cities.

On the other hand, close to 2,000 police and military personnel and volunteers were being deployed to help secure today’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, chief of the Regional Operations Planning Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said these security personnel will man the event venues and routes.

As of Saturday, Cabagnot said, there were no security threats to the event, but they would not want to take chances.

“No threats have been received. But we are also asking the help of the public to inform us immediately if there are suspicious-looking people in your areas,” he said.

Cabagnot said security will be crucial since the Ironman competition will bring to the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue foreign and local racers and their friends and family members.

Spectators are also expected to crowd the bike race route.

“Since the first day of the activities, Lapu-Lapu ug Mandaue (cities have been) on full alert status na with the directives of RD (PRO-7 regional director Chief Supt. Debold) Sinas,” he added.

Supt. Rex Lomente, chief of the Operation Branch of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said they have prepared well for today’s international sporting event, with around 1,300 policemen and 300 civilian volunteers sent out to secure the city.

They also have one K-9 dog that will be going around the event venues, he said.

Cabagnot said that a platoon of soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (Centcom) would be on standby in case of security threats.

For the first time this year, Navy and Philippine Coast Guard personnel will also be detailed on the waters off Mactan Island to especially secure the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges during the race.