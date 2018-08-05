Mexico’s Mendez rules 2018 Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships



Mauricio Mendez of Mexico topped the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships on Sunday at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The Mexican, last year’s runner-up, finished with a time of three hours, 46 minutes and 44 seconds.

Tyler Butterfield of Bermuda (3.47.38) and Braden Currie of New Zealand (03: 48.11) finished second and third, respectively.

Defending champion Tim Reed finished fourth this year.

Mendez was the second triathlete out of the swim leg and the seventh to finish the bike phase.

He climbed his way to the top in the run phase, taking the top spot in the final stages of the race.